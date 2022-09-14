Tanya L. (Kelly) Berringer, 60, of Commodore, died Friday, July 15, 2022, at her home with her husband by her side, after a valiant decades-long journey fighting breast cancer.
The daughter of Curtis W. and Linda Lou (Stevens) Kelly, she was born on Feb. 4, 1962, in Reading.
Tanya graduated from Indiana University of Pennsylvania with a bachelor’s in biology. Employed as a supervisor at the time of her death, her 30-plus year career with First Commonwealth Bank began in September 1990.
She wed Roger L. Berringer on Dec. 28, 1991, and they shared almost 31 years of marriage together.
Tanya had a deep love and affection for animals, especially toward the dogs who became part of her life and were welcomed as extended fur-family members in her home. She greatly enjoyed going on walks with her dogs.
She absolutely loved Christmastime and each year looked forward to baking and gifting homemade cookies to her family, friends and coworkers.
Spending time in the outdoors was one of Tanya’s favorite pastimes. She could be found in her vegetable and flower gardens during the growing seasons. Beaches were her favorite destination for trips and vacations.
Tanya is survived by her husband, Roger, of Commodore; her brother, Tim Kelly and wife Katrina, of St. Louis, Mo.; her sister, Jackie Gibbs and husband Chris, of Hayes, Va.; her nieces and nephews; and her mother-in-law, Dorothy Berringer, of Commodore.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her father-in-law, Doyle Berringer.
In respect to Tanya’s request, there will not be a visitation.
Family and friends are welcome to gather on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the 11 a.m. memorial service at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale. Interment service will follow at East Mahoning Cemetery in Purchase Line. A luncheon will be held at the Purchase Line Academy Building.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be forwarded to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements are with the assistance of the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hilldale. Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Tanya’s guestbook and share a memory or message.