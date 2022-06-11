Ted E. Stancombe, 87, of Indiana, passed away Thursday, June 9, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
A son of Walter and Fannie (Kerr) Stancombe, he was born Jan. 8, 1935, in Indiana.
Ted proudly served his country in the National Guard Company F, 110th Infantry Combat Support. Through the years Ted was the manager of the Mohawk Sokol Lanes in Blairsville, former joint owner of Mohawk Lanes in Indiana and was retired from McCreary Tire and Rubber. He was a member of Local 947 United Rubber Workers, Blairsville Slovak Gymnastic Union Sokol Lodge 68, Indiana Moose 174, a social member of the Sons of Italy (Club Savoy) in Homer City, a member and officer of the FOE 1469 in Indiana and Citizens’ Ambulance, where he was one of the first original crews. Ted donated over 26 gallons of blood to the American Red Cross. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, bowling, roller skating and stock car racing at the Indiana fairgrounds.
He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Elizabeth J. (Pease) Stancombe, of Indiana; two children, Connie Redinger and husband Ken, of Indiana, and Scott Stancombe and wife Sonya, of Penn Run; five siblings, Robert Stancombe, Sarah Jobe and husband Bob, Patricia MacBlain, Richard Stancombe and wife Judy, and Bonnie Toldi and husband Barry; five grandchildren, Travis Redinger and wife Tiffany, Todd Redinger and wife Heather, Troy Redinger and wife Shannon, Tarina Redinger and Tyla Stancombe; five great-grandchildren, Tristan Redinger, Taylor Redinger, Mackenzie Redinger, Tanner Redinger and Mason Redinger; six brothers- and sisters in-law, Betty Stancombe, Mickey McHugh, Patty Frampton and husband Mike, Jane Hellman, Gary Pease and wife Theresa and Mary Pease; and numerous loving nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, John Stancombe; six siblings, Walter James Stancombe Jr., Ruth Mottern, Margaret Shirley, Jack Stancombe, Bill Stancombe and Tim Stancombe; and three brothers-in-law, Robert Pease, Richard Pease and Terry Pease.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Robinson-Lytle-Shoemaker Funeral Home, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday with Pastor John Sykes officiating. Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery.
