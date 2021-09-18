“Blessed are the pure in heart: for they shall see God.” Matthew 5:8.
In loving memory of Telford “Ted” T. Altman, age 85, of Indiana, who passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Ted was born June 9, 1936, in Clymer, the son of Cloid “Jim” Altman and Louise (Hess) Altman–Stenstrom.
Ted served in the United States Marine Corps from September of 1955 to 1961 as a helicopter mechanic and fixed wing aircraft mechanic. His tour of duty included many overseas tours in Japan, Africa and Cuba and many stateside duty stations. He served honorably and achieved the rank of sergeant, having received his honorable discharge in September of 1961.
He worked at Lowman Farms, as a courier at National Bank of the Commonwealth and as a hobby farmer. Ted enjoyed taking care of the cattle on his farm as well as fishing, hunting and spending time with his family.
Ted is survived by five children, 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren:
Daughter, Vickie Shultz and husband John, of Kill Devil Hills, N.C., and daughters, Savannah, of Wilmington, N.C., and Lauren and husband, Josh Ball, of Pittsburgh.
Son, Jeff Altman and wife, Rose Fletcher, Okla., and daughter, AnneMarie, and husband First Lieutenant Sean Lowery, of Sierra, Ariz.
Daughter, Tammy DeStefano, and husband, Dan, and son, DJ, of Pittsburgh.
Daughter, Cindy Dropcho, and husband, Michael, and children: Corey and Meghan, of Indiana.
Son, Michael Altman and children, Braiden, Laykin, Katie and Reggie, of Indiana.
Four great-grandchildren, Kylee, Abigail “Abby”, Cora and Kynslee.
He is also survived by a sister, Karen Hill and husband Calvin, of Delaware, and brother-in-law, Jim Harper, of South Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, JoAnn (Burns) Altman, who passed away in 2017; and his sisters, Ruth Ann Altman and Shirley Harper; and a grandson, Frank Altman.
Friends will be received on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until noon at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana, as well as Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home, where a funeral service will follow with Maj. Robert D. Carney officiating.
Interment will be made in the Oakland Cemetery, Indiana. Memorial contributions may be made to the VNA Hospice, 850 Hospital Rd., Suite 3000, Indiana, PA 15701.