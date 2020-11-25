Teresa C. Semelsberger, 78, of Northern Cambria, passed away Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Born Aug. 1, 1942, in Spangler, she was the daughter of Ralph Sr. and Sophia (Stefula) Riva.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Regina Dishong; and brothers, Ronald, John, Robert and Michael.
Surviving are her loving husband of 54 years, Robert Semelsberger; daughter, Roberta, wife of Donald Boring, Cherry Tree; son Robert, husband of Kimberly (Hanyok), Windber; and grandsons Eric (Megan) Boring, Bellefonte; Aaron and Alex Boring, Cherry Tree; and Bobby Semelsberger, Windber. She is also survived by brothers Ralph Jr. (Shirley) Riva, Commodore, and Richard (Shirley) Riva, St. Boniface; sister-in-law of Erma Riva, Veronica Riva, Deborah Riva, Ken and Irene Semelsberger, Carl and Ginny Cann, Judith Harris, Lynn Tomlin and Babette and Brian Groff. Her special extended family include Reva and George Crusan and Agnes Boring.
Teresa’s greatest joy came from her role as a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Caring for her husband and family was her priority. She loved and adored watching her four grandsons grow up and compete in all their sporting events. A loyal sister and loving aunt to her many nieces and nephews, Theresa always enjoyed family get-togethers. A devout Christian throughout her life, she was a wonderful example to her family. She was a member of Prince of Peace Catholic Church, Northern Cambria. She was also an avid fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Penn State football.
Friends and family will be received from 10 a.m. until time of service at noon on Friday at Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria, with Father Matthew Baum officiating. Committal will take place in Mt. Carmel Cemetery.