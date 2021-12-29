Teresa M. Schleef

Teresa Marie (Meterko) Schleef, 50, of Delancey, passed away peacefully on Christmas Eve, Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at Conemaugh Hospital.
She was born in DuBois on May 4, 1971, a daughter of Adda Louise (Biggie) Meterko and John Andrew “Simon” Meterko. Her mother survives and resides in Delancey.
Teresa was a 1989 graduate of Punxsutawney Area High School. Following graduation, she earned a degree in sports medicine from Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Teresa worked as a manager of Domino’s Pizza in Indiana for many years.
When she moved back home to Delancey, her immediate family became her focus. She loved to take care of her brothers, particularly her brother Damian, with whom she had a special bond and lovingly nicknamed him “Bubbass.” Damian looked after Teresa as much as she looked after him. Teresa had a very special unbreakable bond with her sisters, Cathy, Mary and Adda.
She is dearly loved and survived by not only her mother, Adda, but five siblings as well: Adda Fegley and husband Bill, of State College; Mary Meterko-Hayes and husband Sean, of Indiana; Leo Meterko; Peter Meterko; and Damian “Bubbass” Meterko, all of Delancey; nieces and nephews that she cherished, Shea Bevak, Billy Fegley, Bryton Fegley, Brent Fegley, Adda Fegley, Adrianna Fegley and Malik Meterko; and brother in-law Sam Bevak, of Delancey.
She was welcomed at the gates of heaven by her father; infant daughter, Sahara Schleef; sister, Cathy Bevak; and brother, John Meterko.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Shumaker Funeral Home Inc., Punxsutawney.
A Divine Liturgy will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Friday at Saints Peter and Paul Byzantine Catholic Church. Interment will follow at Saints Peter and Paul Byzantine Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumaker fh.com.