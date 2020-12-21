Teresa Marie Binando, 94, of Coral, died Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Indiana Square Personal Care Home, Indiana.
She was the daughter of Frank and Lillian (Chimino) Tartalone and was born Aug. 15, 1926, in Coy.
Mrs. Binando was a loving mother and proud grandmother. She was a 1944 graduate of Laura Lamar High School and was a Girl Scout leader before she married. Teresa was a very good baker and made delicious pies and cookies. She was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America, Christian Mothers and also took the census count for many, many years.
Teresa was also an Avon representative for 65 years and earned many distinctive awards.
She is survived by her daughter, Kathleen, and husband Paul Vargo, Beaver Falls; her son, Daniel Binando, Coral; her daughter-in-law, Janet Binando, Gilbertsville; and her four grandchildren, Paul Vargo III, Linda Banks, Erin Vargo and Gabrielle Binando. She is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Ellie Vargo, and Landon and Lauren Banks; her sister-in-law, Theresa Tartalone, Michigan; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Lillian Tartalone; her husband, Frank Binando; her son, Gregory Binando; her beloved granddaughter, Alicia Binando; her in-laws, Victor and Mary Binando; and her siblings and their spouses, Felix Tartalone, Agnes and Lou Canton, Casper and Ollie Tartalone, Maryanne and Clare Elgin, Joseph and Emma Binando, and Reno and Marion Bernini.
Friends will be received Tuesday from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Bowser Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., Homer City. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment to follow in St. Francis Cemetery, Coral. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made to the ALS Association, 1300 Wilson Blvd., Suite 600, Arlington, VA 22209.