Terri L. Harper, 52, of Shelocta, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at her home after years of kidney dialysis.
She was born on June 15, 1970, in Indiana, to Richard and Diane (Fulmer) Marshall, of Shelocta.
Terri graduated from Indiana High School in 1989 and from Cambria-Rowe Business College with an associate’s degree in medical office administration. She previously worked at Beacon Ridge and Diamond Drug. Terri enjoyed reading, dancing, watching movies and being outdoors.
Her memory will be cherished by her parents; her stepson, Scott Harper and wife Kelly, of Indiana; her stepdaughter, Christa Haire and husband Adam, of Blairsville; step-grandchildren, Aden Haire, Mason Haire, Trevor Haire, Ellie June Harper and William Harper; her sister, Tammy Stiles, of Indiana; and her nephew, Tyler Stiles. Terri is also survived by her brothers-in-law, Norman E. Harper and wife Donna, of Blairsville; Darius L. Harper and companion Julie, of Homer City; Duane L. Harper and fiance Valerie, of Homer City; David A. Harper and wife Tracy, of Indiana; Ronald K. Harper, of Indiana; Gerald R. Harper, of Punxsutawney; Jeffrey C. Harper, of Indiana; and Brian L. Harper and wife Kara, of Indiana; sisters-in-law, Vonnie M. Boyer and husband Gary, of Shelocta; Laura A. Delaney and husband Chris, of Palmer, Alaska; and Sharon I. Kuntz and husband Jack, of Saltsburg; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Dwight E. Harper, whom she married on Aug. 26, 2006, and who passed away on Sept. 23, 2020.
Services will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made in Terri’s memory to the Wounded Warrior Project, 301 Grant St., Suite 900, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.
Arrangements are being handled by Clark Chapel Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc.
