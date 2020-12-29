Terri L. Heim

Terri Lynn (Bouch) Heim, 62, of Blairsville (Derry Township), died on Sunday, Dec. 27, 2020, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, Latrobe.
She was the daughter of William E. and Gwendolyn A. (Fletcher) Bouch. She was born on Feb. 19, 1958, in Latrobe.
She enjoyed making stained glass and loved spending time with her grandchildren.
Terri is survived by her parents, William and Gwendolyn Bouch, of Blairsville; her husband, Gregory S. Heim, of Blairsville; children, Ryan M. Stewart (Kim M.), of Robinson, and Danielle M. Stewart (Samuel Arble), of Blairsville; grandchildren, Destiny A. Stewart, Mason D. Stewart, Brody O. Arble and Amelia E. Arble; brother, William E. Bouch Jr., of Blairsville; mother-in-law, Paula Heim, of Hollidaysburg; and a very good friend, Peg Nupp, of Ford City.
She was preceded in death by her father-in-law, David R. Heim.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will be in Mt. Tabor Cemetery, New Florence.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
Memorial contributions in Terri’s memory may be made directly to the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, PA 15717.
