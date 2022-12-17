Terry A. Brocious, 76, of Dayton, passed away on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at his home.
He was born on Aug. 29, 1946, in Dayton, the son of Robert Milo “Dutch” and Pansy Leona (Anderson) Brocious.
Terry was a 1965 graduate of Dayton High School and a lifelong resident of the Dayton area. He attended Dayton Glade Run Presbyterian Church and was a life member of the Dayton Volunteer Fire Department. Terry retired in 2007 after 37 years with Pittsburg and Shawmut Railroad. He enjoyed going to the races and hosting Sunday dinners for his family. Terry’s family was very important to him, and he loved the time he spent with his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
His memory will be cherished by his loving wife, Connie M. (Leksell) Brocious, whom he married Sept. 8, 1978; his children, Coloryn Long and husband Brian, of Punxsutawney; Janet Cruz, of Florida; Robert Joseph and wife Traci, of Kittanning; Allen Brocious, of Timblin; John Joseph, of Kittanning; Art Brocious and wife Wendy, of Dayton; Frank Brocious and wife Melissa, of Dayton; and Randy Brocious, of Dayton; grandchildren, Austin (Stephanie) Brocious, Andrew (Lauren) Brocious, Alison (Daniel) Hampshire, Morgan (Jud) Toth, Jenna Joseph, Alexis Brocious, Billy Gaston, Parker Brocious, Kelly Spade, Jake (Maelee) Cruz, Connie Cruz and John Cruz; and his great-grandchildren, Logan, Kaylee, Saylor, Paytyn, Evelyn, Carson, Lanee and Memphis.
Terry is also survived by his brother, Reed Yarger, of New Bethlehem; and sisters, Claire Deemer and husband James, of Poland, Ohio, and Peggy Blose and husband Kip, of Dayton.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Linda Lee (Gunning) Brocious, who passed away in 1977; brothers, Richard Brocious, Gerald Brocious, Victor Yarger, Gerald D. Yarger, Merle Brocious, James Kyle Yarger, Dwight Brocious and Wayne Brocious; and sisters, Velma Hartman and Linda Bugay.
Family and friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the Bauer-Bly Funeral Home, 125 E. Main St., Dayton.
Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Bauer-Bly Funeral Home with Pastor Sheila Wadding officiating.
Interment will be in Copenhaver Crossroads Cemetery, Dayton.
Terry volunteered at Mother’s Mission Food Pantry at Concord Church in Dayton. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to Mother’s Mission at 115 Concord Road, Dayton, PA 16222.
Arrangements were handled by Bauer-Bly Funeral Home, Inc.
For anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Terry’s family, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.