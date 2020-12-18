On Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, Terry Blystone, 70, a loving husband and father of six children, died unexpectedly at his residence.
The son of Blaine and Lilly (Baker) Blystone, he was born May 25, 1950, in Indiana.
Terry was employed as a surface miner for many years until his retirement. He loved watching Westerns and listening to country music. He was known for his hard work, working on old cars and for his infectious smile, his sarcasm and kind and compassionate spirit.
Surviving are his children, Randy (LeeAnn) Blystone, Punxsutawney, Donald (Becky) Blystone, Plumville, Robert (Janice) Blystone, Cookport, Debra (David) Brewer, Five Points, Brenda (Fred) Troup, Willet, and Cathy and her significant other, Dezel, Glen Campbell; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and sisters, Alverta, Punxsutawney, and Margaret, Knoxdale.
Preceding Terry in death were his parents; loving wife, Clara (Geppert) Blystone; and brothers, Bill, Richard, Harold and Donald.
A memorial dinner will be held Saturday at the Hamilton Community Center at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, send donations in honor of Terry to Box 75, Hamilton, PA 15744.
The John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements.