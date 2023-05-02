Terry L. Glasser, 70, formerly of Marion Center, passed away Saturday, April 29, 2023, in Camp Hill. He was born Sept. 6, 1952, in Indiana, the oldest child of Margaret “Peg” (Houck) and Ronald L. Glasser.
A 1970 alumnus of Marion Center High School, Terry also earned two bachelor’s of science degrees from Indiana University of Pennsylvania in math education and computer science.
Terry was a fixture in Indiana County sports circles for many years. He played on countless area baseball, basketball and softball teams and was instrumental in developing the Marion Center youth basketball program. Throughout the 1980s and ‘90s, he worked as a substitute teacher and coach in area high schools, most notably leading a talented Marion Center boys basketball team into the PIAA playoffs in 1993.
In his second career as a computer programmer, he worked in the Harrisburg and Pittsburgh areas for major Pennsylvania employers such as Highmark, PennDOT and Deloitte. He ultimately settled and retired in Lemoyne in order to be closer to his children and grandchildren.
Throughout his life, Terry enjoyed gardening, collecting baseball cards and talking about sports — most of all, Pirates baseball and Penn State football — with other die-hard fans. He had an encyclopedic knowledge of the vintage model train set that he and his dad compiled over the years, and he took up genealogy in his retirement.
Most importantly, he was a loving and supportive father and a devoted Pop Pop and great-uncle. He loved nothing more than eliciting a giggle or groan from the children in his life that he so adored. In his later years, he found the most joy cheering on his grandkids and their cousins at sports events and musical performances, teaching those kids how to throw and catch, being the patient recipient of kid-directed makeovers, sneaking junk food behind the parents’ backs and falling asleep rocking the newest baby.
He is survived by his children, Amanda (Herbster) Neczypor and her husband Chris, of Haverford, and Travis Glasser and his wife Jessica (Lambert), of New Cumberland; his grandchildren, Harper Neczypor, Samantha Neczypor, Layla Glasser and Carter Glasser; his father, Ron Glasser, of Indiana; his sisters, Shelley Steffy and Rhona Kvatek and brothers-in-law Robert Steffy and Jim Kvatek, all of Marion Center; his ex-wife and co-grandparent Tracy (Phillips) Hendricks, of Mechanicsburg; his nieces and nephews, Stacey (Steffy) and Mike Sourwine, Aaron and Nicole Steffy, Eric and Julie Steffy, Meghan Peterman and Deepak Pal, and Tessa (Peterman) and Danny Snyder; honorary kid Nittany Hendricks; four beloved great-nieces and seven great-nephews; and three grand-dogs.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Peg Glasser.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory, 655 Franklin St., Clymer.
There will be an additional viewing from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home, with Pastor Michael Sourwine officiating.
Guests should feel free to wear their favorite team’s shirt or jersey in honor of Terry.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Pirates Charities.
Online condolences may be offered at rbfh.net.
