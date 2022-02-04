Terry L. Rearick, 80, of Spring Church, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Armstrong County Memorial Hospital.
He was born on Feb. 14, 1941, in Indiana, to Wilbert E. and Kathryn E. (Trefts) Rearick.
Terry was a 1959 graduate of Elderton High School and proudly served in the U.S. Army. He was a member of the St. Jacob’s United Church of Christ in South Bend. He previously worked for 33 years with Perry & Megnin Cooperage Mill, then worked 25 years as a roadmaster with South Bend Township and served six years as a township supervisor.
Terry was a member of the NRA. He enjoyed woodworking, woodcarving, gardening, photography and family time. He loved living on a farm, hunting, family meals and spending time with his grandchildren.
Terry is survived by his loving wife, Sue (Fulmer) Rearick, whom he married on Sept. 20, 1963; his son, Nathan T. Rearick, of Spring Church; his daughters, Natalie S. Fernandez, of Plum; Stephanie L. Frazier and husband Robert, of Shelocta; and Stacie L. Branan and husband Ronald, of Shelocta; grandchildren, Taylor N. Fernandez, Dakota L. Branan, Piper M. Branan, Jordan A. Frazier and Hunter R. Frazier; and his brother, Roy Rearick, of Indiana.
He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers, Wilbert T., Robert V. and R. Jack Rearick.
Services will be private.
Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc.
