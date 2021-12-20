Terry Lavern Reed, 54, of Apollo, passed away Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at his residence.
The son of Maurice D. and Julia K. (Custer) Reed, he was born Aug. 28, 1967, in Sligo.
Terry was a graduate of Apollo-Ridge High School. He was an Army veteran and was later employed by Kukurin Contracting.
He was a hard worker and a jokester who would give those around him nicknames.
His children and grandchildren were his life and to them, he was their superhero.
Terry enjoyed being outdoors and also hunting.
Surviving are his mother, Julia Reed, Brownstown; wife, Jennifer (Evanick) Reed, Apollo; children, Dariann Reed and her fiancé, Steven Busche, Greensburg, Keyona (Levi) Kinzey, Indiana, and Trinity Reed, Brownstown; grandchildren, Marley, Mikko, Karter, Karson, Kiaya, Keygan and Kloe; sisters, Susan (Drew) Nelson, Brownstown, Kay (Jim) Nelson, Vandergrift, and Marie Bottles, Brownstown; brothers, Bob (Rhonda) Reed, Elders Ridge, Les Reed, Brownstown, Marty Reed, Apollo, and Bill (Deb) Reed, Brownstown; Dariann and Keyona’s mom, Shellie Meckley, Tarentum; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Preceding Terry in death were his father as well as brothers Eric, DeWayne and Roger Reed and Tom Custer.
Friends will be received Tuesday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, Indiana. A memorial service will immediately follow in the Lefdahl Chapel.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests monetary donation be made to the John A Lefdahl Funeral Home, 898 Old Route 119 North, Indiana, PA 15701 to assist with funeral expenses.