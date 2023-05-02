Terry Lee Mason, 68, passed away peacefully Friday, April 28, 2023, surrounded by his family, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Terry was born July 6, 1954, the son of Perry and Florence Mason (Boring).
He graduated from Penns Manor High School, Class of 1973, and retired from Beacon Ridge Nursing Home where he enjoyed taking care of the elderly; he displayed compassion and empathy, emotional stability and had a natural ability to make people laugh.
Terry enjoyed country music, his dog “Barkley,” working in the yard and his flowers. He had a green thumb and could make anything grow. Above all else, though, he loved his family.
He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mary Jane Mason; his children, Tracy and Mike Neff, of Johnstown, Amy and Frank Pollock, of Salem, Ohio, and Diane and Brent Wilson, of Bullskin Township; his grandchildren, whom he loved very much, Michael “Mikey” Neff, of Johnstown, and Lucas and Sofia Pollock, of Salem; his grand-cat, Blue; his grand-pup, Colt, whom he loved to spoil; brother, Bruce Mason (Ruthy); and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Lallemand (Jim); and brothers Leonard and Larry Mason.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home, 898 Old Route 119 N., Indiana, PA 15701.
