Terry R. Stiffey Jr., 64, of Black Lick, passed away Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at home.
Born Sept. 14, 1957, in Johnstown, he was the son of Terry R. Sr. and Shirley Ann (Boring) Stiffey, who preceded him in death.
He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Susan (Clark) Stiffey; children, Terry R. Stiffey III and Lisa Streams, Indiana; and Melissa Johns and Steve Fourhman, Black Lick; grandchildren, Natasha, Nevaeh, Angelina, Terry IV, Ethan, Emilee, Caleb and Abby; sister, Janice (Donald) Lichtenfels, Robinson; and stepbrother, Robert, Johnstown.
Terry enjoyed working on lawn mowers, automobiles and taking long trips in the car. He loved to watch football, car shows and most of all spending time with his grandchildren and wife.
Friends will be received from 2 to 6 p.m. Monday at the Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, 139 Ligonier St., New Florence.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the family to help with final expenses.
Online condolences may be left at www.thestuart funeralhomes.com.