Terry W. Stiffler, 70, of Penn Run, died Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
The son of Alvin C. and Ellen “Jane” (Dishong) Stiffler, he was born June 22, 1952, in Spangler.
Terry was a Marion Center High School graduate of 1970. He attended courses in criminology at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
A Vietnam War veteran, he served in the U.S. Air Force from December 1972 until December 1976, earning the rank of sergeant.
On April 14, 1973, he wed the former Marjorie “Marge” G. Hinton, and they had shared almost 50 years of marriage together.
Terry was a member of Penn Run Presbyterian Church.
For 10 years, Terry was employed as a deep coal miner with Mears Coal Company before being elected as Cherryhill Township supervisor, a position he had enjoyed for 37 years. He was most recently serving a six-year term as supervisor.
He was very focused on his family and very active in his community.
Terry was also a member of the Clymer American Legion Post #222, Benjamin Franklin A&M Lodge #313, PSATS (Pennsylvania State Association of Township Supervisors) and the U.S. Selective System Draft Board since 2016, and he served as an Indiana County Community Action Program board member. Terry had also been the caretaker for Harmony Cemetery for approximately 20 years.
He enjoyed hunting and fishing, but most of all, his greatest joy was spending time with his family. Terry will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Terry is survived by his loving wife, Marge; his son, Jason Stiffler and wife Lisa (Furman), of Cookport; his twin daughters: Missy Rhea and husband John, of Clymer, and Mandy Repik and husband Scott, of Clymer; his five grandchildren: Kelly Stiffler, Katie Stiffler, Drew Rhea, Allie Rhea and Lexie Rhea; his sister-in-law, Jeane Hinton, of Penn Run; and his grand-dog, Samson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his infant brother, Carl Eugene Stiffler; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Floyd and Louise (Pounds) Hinton; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Arthur and Nancy Pounds; and his Aunt Grace Thurston, whom his family lovingly cared for in their home.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. today at the Rairigh Funeral Home Ltd. in Hillsdale.
An 11 a.m. funeral service will be held Wednesday at the funeral home with Pastor Bob White officiating. Military honors will be conducted at the funeral home by the U.S. Air Force and the Clymer American Legion Post #222.
Private interment will take place at Harmony Cemetery in Penn Run.
Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Terry’s online guestbook and share a message.