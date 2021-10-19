Terry W. Wolford

Terry Wayne Wolford, 60, of Torrance, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, at UPMC Magee Hospital, Pittsburgh, surrounded by his loving family.
The son of Donald L. and Grace C. (Bernard) Wolford, he was born Nov. 11, 1960, in Indiana.
Terry attended Latrobe Presbyterian Church.
He graduated from Blairsville High School, Class of 1979 and worked more than 33 years for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
Terry was always busy helping others in need. He always helped his family and those in the community of Torrance. He enjoyed following his children with their activities, like fishing and taking his dog Macy into the woods.
Surviving are his wife of 35 years, Jill R. (Walker) Wolford, whom he married June 14, 1986; three children, Samantha R. Grady (Tom), of Latrobe; Frank C. Wolford, of Torrance; and Chloe M. Wolford, of Torrance; two sisters, Sharon D. Wolford, of Torrance, and Brenda L. Weatherspoon (Lane), of Ephrata; two brothers, Randy S. Wolford (Charlene), of Manheim, and Nathan D. Wolford (Jill), of Mohton; mother-in-law Janet M. Walker, of Torrance; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Donald E. Wolford, in 2003; and his father-in-law, Norman F. Walker. ‘
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at The United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, with the Rev. Timothy R. Monroe, Pastor Terry Semsick and the Rev. Robert Thornton officiating.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
