James Terry Zerfoss, 69, of Indiana, formerly of Nolo, passed away Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
A son of James R. and Dollie M. (Reed) Zerfoss, he was born Sept. 25, 1951, in Indiana.
Mr. Zerfoss graduated from Saltsburg High School, Class of 1969, and from Penn State in 1973 with an associate degree in electrical engineering. He was employed for 42 years by REA Energy and retired in 2015.
He was a member for 55 years at Ebenezer Presbyterian Church, Clarksburg, where he was a ruling Elder. For many years, he was involved with the Boy Scouts with his sons. He had a black belt in karate.
Mr. Zerfoss enjoyed car shows and had three classic cars; his pride and joy was his 1968 AMX. He enjoyed camping at Wheel-In Campground, Shelocta.
His son, Jason, donated a kidney to him in 2016 so that he would be able to travel the United States and the world. With his son, Craig, and his wife, Mr. Zerfoss was able to travel the world; together, they walked the Great Wall of China.
Surviving are his wife of 47 years, Janet (Hall) Zerfoss, whom he married Aug. 18, 1973; two sons: James Craig Zerfoss and Jason Terry Zerfoss, both of Indiana; two sisters: Charlotte McKeever (Clifford), of Clarksburg, and Karen Davis (Jack), of Blairsville; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James R. and Dollie M. Zerfoss.
The family will receive friends on Monday from 11 a.m. to noon, the time of a graveside funeral service by the Rev. Tim Monroe at Ebenezer Cemetery, Clarksburg. Masks and face coverings will be required and social distancing is encouraged as per CDC guidelines.
Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Starzl Transplant Institute, 128 N. Craig St., Pittsburgh, PA 15260 or to Ebenezer Window Fund, c/o Karen Davis, 41 Maple Ave., Blairsville, PA 15717.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyser vices.com.