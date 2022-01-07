The Rev. Dr. Roger D. Petersen

Roger Dean Petersen, 91, of Indiana, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at St. Andrew’s Village, Indiana.
He was the son of Albert W. and Vera (Bangert) Petersen, born July 2, 1930, in Ashton, Iowa, in Osceola County. He was raised on a farm in Iowa and won many ribbons for raising Chester White pigs.
Dr. Petersen graduated from Ashton High School and attended Northwestern (Junior) College in Orange City, Iowa, which is where he met his beloved wife, Wilma H. (Korver) Petersen. He completed his bachelor’s degree in economics at Central College, Pella, Iowa. He received his master’s degree in counseling and education from Loyola University in Chicago and his Ph.D. from Pittsburgh Theological Seminary.
Dr. Petersen served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Germany. After that, he attended seminary at the University of Dubuque. Following ordination, he served congregations in Minneapolis, Minn., Sioux City, Iowa, and Oak Park, Ill., before moving to Pennsylvania. While in Pennsylvania, he served a number of congregations even into his multiple retirements. He served these congregations in the manner of a good Presbyterian, decently and in order — alphabetical order — Blairsville, Clymer, Indiana (Graystone), Plumville and Saltsburg. In September 2019, he celebrated 60 years of ordination. He will be remembered for incorporating creative ideas into worship including theatrical presentations and different types of music. He also loved being part of the children’s ministry, Vacation Bible School and taking trips with youth groups.
Dr. Petersen was active in the community through participation in the Blairsville Kiwanis Club, as a member of the board of directors of Indiana Hospital and serving two terms as board president for the Indiana County Guidance Center.
During his lifetime, he enjoyed travel, both foreign and domestic. He and Wilma took numerous cruises including to Alaska, the Caribbean, the Baltics and through the Panama Canal.
Dr. Petersen moved to St. Andrew’s Village in Indiana in the fall of 2017. While a resident there, he enjoyed walking in the community, playing the piano and leading lunchtime prayers. He participated in the 2018 Summerfest celebration and even won the talent contest as a self-taught pianist. As a lifelong extrovert, he enjoyed converting strangers into friends.
He is survived by his sons, Paul Petersen and wife, Rosie, of Clinton Township, Mich., and Mark Petersen and his wife, Tammy, of Kearneysville, W.Va.; daughter, Anne Arnold and husband, Andrew, of Fairfax, Va.; three grandchildren, Brad Petersen and wife, Michelle, David Petersen and Erika Petersen; and three great-grandchildren, Dean, Samantha and Jacob Petersen. He is also survived by his brother, Larry Petersen and wife, Helen; sisters, Rosemary Wagner and Janet Hyde; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, David; and his wife of 64 years, Wilma, whom he married June 4, 1953.
The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held Sunday at 1:30 p.m. at the United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, with the Rev. Timothy R. Monroe officiating.
The family would like to thank the staff of St. Andrew’s Village, both past and present, especially Sarah, Sheila, Louise, Barb and Ann of the Village House.
Donations may be made to Wounded Warrior Project in memory of Roger Petersen.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamilyservices.com.