The Rev. Henry G. Landis, 81, of Mount Pleasant, passed away Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at the home of his son in Indiana where he had been residing.
He was born July 8, 1941, in Berlin, a son of the late Clarence and Katherine Platt Landis. The Rev. Landis was a minister of the Church of the Brethren for over 44 years, retiring as pastor of the Mount Pleasant Church of the Brethren. He was a former member of the National Guard, and he was active in the church dartball league for many years.
He was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, enjoying the Steelers, Pirates and Penguins.
He is survived by his four children, Clarence “Rick” Landis and his wife Bobbi, of Strongstown, Jay Landis and his wife Dawn, of Indiana, Irene Graham and her husband Scott, of Blairsville, and Peggy Herlehy and her husband Mick, of Herminie; grandchildren Candi (Nick), Matt, Bethany (Ed), Evan (Rebecca), Zachary (Stephanie) and Tyler (Penny); great-grandchildren Paige, Auron, Nova, Rowan, Tidus, Everett, Hailey, Maisie, Olivia, Abel and Layla; brothers Ed, Skip, Dick and Danny; and sisters Kitty, Dolly, Ruth and Jeannie.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey J. Pletcher Landis, in 2017; son Henry G. Jr.; grandson Joshua; and sister Evelyn.
Family and friends will be received from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday in the Brooks Funeral Home Inc., Mount Pleasant. Additional viewing will take place Friday in the Mt. Joy Covenant Brethren Church, from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. the time of funeral services, with the Rev. Lee Smith officiating. Interment will be in the Mt. Joy Cemetery.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Carole and Hospice 365 for their wonderful care of the Rev. Landis. To offer a condolence or remembrance please visit www.brooks funeralhomes.com.