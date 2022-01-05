The Rev. Raymond A. Sistek

Raymond A. Sistek, 77, of York, passed away Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at York Hospital.
He was the husband of Susan G. Sistek, who preceded him in death, and Julie (Strine) Walz, of York, whom he married 12 years ago on Dec. 27, 2009.
Raymond was born July 24, 1944, in Irwin and was the son of Alvin and Julia (Godor) Sistek, who preceded him in death.
He graduated in 1962 from Irwin High School, Thiel College in Greenville and then United Lutheran Seminary in Philadelphia in 1970 with a Master of Divinity.
He served as a Lutheran pastor in Cleveland, Ohio; Scottdale; Franklin; Johnstown; and Indiana, all in Pennsylvania. He was a member of the Penn State Extension Master Gardeners Program, IUP Organ Scholarship Committee, Slovak Zion Synod, Friends of York County and volunteered for Normandie Ridge.
He was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in York. He enjoyed reading, gardening and music, especially organ concerts.
In addition to his wife, Raymond is survived by his daughter, Rebecca Sistek Cook and her husband, Eric, of Mount Airy, N.C.; his stepdaughter, Sarah R. Walz, of South Carolina; two grandchildren, James and Miriam; his brother, Robert P. Sistek, of North Huntingdon; and a niece and cousins.
A memorial service for the Rev. Sistek will be held in the summer of 2022 at a date and location to be determined. Arrangements have been entrusted to Diehl Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Mount Wolf.
Those planning an expression of sympathy may wish to consider Normandie Ridge Benevolent Care, Penn State Extension Master Gardeners program or the Slovak Zion Synod.
