The Rev. Rodgers Taylor “Rodge” Wood, 89, of Kennedy Township, passed away on Friday, Jan. 13, 2023.
He was born in Pittsburgh on Dec. 16, 1933, the son of Robert E. and Margaret L. (Lindquist) Wood.
He was the rector of Christ Episcopal Church in the North Hills until his retirement in 1999 and prior to that the rector of St. Philip’s Episcopal Church in Moon Township. His ministry included serving as a chaplain to a group of men incarcerated for life at Western Penitentiary. In retirement, he served as an interim and supply priest for parishes in the Episcopal Diocese of West Virginia and the Episcopal Diocese of Pittsburgh.
Before entering the priesthood, he worked in radio and television, most notably as the DJ (and heartthrob) of “Rodge’s Garage” at WDAD in Indiana and as the weatherman at WJAC in Johnstown. He also served for two years in the U.S. Army. In a full life of many accomplishments, he would say his family was his greatest achievement.
He was the beloved husband for 67 years of Roselind Davis Wood; devoted father to Melanie Wood (Beth Hines), of Ohio; Jennifer Wood (Robert Steffes), of Aliquippa; and Heather Wood (Mark Ring), of California. He adored his five grandchildren, Alison, Michael, Lindy, Taylor and Casey; and two great-grandchildren, Samson and Bohdan. He is also survived by his brother, Geoffrey Wood (Rosalie), of North Carolina; and sister-in-law Darie Davis (Chuck Taubersmith), of North Carolina.
There is no public viewing. Memorial services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in Christ Episcopal Church, North Hills, Pittsburgh.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Pittsburgh Prison Book Project, c/o the Thomas Merton Center, 1256 Franklin Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15221, or online at www.thomasmertoncenter.org/projects or to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, 1 N. Linden St.
The Huntsman Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Moon Township is in charge of arrangements.