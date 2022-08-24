On Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, the Rev. Wayne L. Plyler, 89, of Indiana, was carried on to his heavenly reward, peacefully in his home, with his loving wife and family by his side.
He will be remembered as a faithful preacher, a wise builder, a ready helper, a friendly conversationalist and a man who was greatly loved by family and friends alike.
Born on April 2, 1933, in Grange, he was the son of Clark and Mildred Young Plyler.
Wayne graduated from Punxsutawney High School in 1951, attended Transylvania Bible Institute and Nyack College and graduated from Nyack Missionary College in 1958 and Wesley Theological Seminary in 1997.
As an ordained minister, Plyler served 32 years for the Christian and Missionary Alliance and 14 additional years as a certified local pastor of United Methodist Church. He pastored throughout Pennsylvania in Crawford, Indiana, Westmoreland, Allegheny, Clearfield and Fayette counties, including his beloved churches in Linesville, Clymer, Verona, McPherron, Ohiopyle, Smithfield/Fairchance, Connellsville/East Connellsville and Arona/Hermine.
In addition to his ministry, Wayne was a skilled contractor. His remarkable craftsmanship is exhibited through his woodworking and household improvements, as well as his construction of additions, new homes, cottages and churches. His children have many fond memories working by his side and are grateful for the values, skills and ethics learned through his tremendous example.
The Rev. Plyler was a man of great faith, putting God, his family and friends, his church and Mahaffey Camp before himself. He demonstrated his love by always giving selflessly through acts of service.
Wayne enjoyed his rural home, long drives through the country, tractors and farming, gardening and mowing, reading, building and puzzles, working outside or in his beloved wood shop and attending his Punxsutawney High School Class of 1951 monthly reunions. He loved time with his wife, Janet, listening to her play the piano and organ, singing and playing board games together and sharing life’s adventures. He enjoyed his children and grandchildren’s music, sports and academic endeavors and took pride in watching them grow, relishing time spent with each of them. Wayne could always be found chatting and laughing with neighbors and friends who often said, “He was the best friend and neighbor I’ve ever had.”
Wayne is survived by his wife of more than 65 years, Janet Allen Plyler; four children: Dondra (Paul) Decker, Allen (Helen) Plyler, Darlene (Ray) Sexton and Donetta (Ivo) Tchoroleev; nine grandchildren: James (Natalie), Grace (Joe), Elizabeth (Christian), Joel, Addison, Jacob, Caelan, Lyndon and Nolan; five great-grandchildren: Michelle, Josiah, Jordan, Judah and Eric Xavier; five siblings: Doris Randall, Blair Plyler, Thelma Kitner, Eleanor (Herbert) Wharton and Darrell (Shirley) Plyler; sister-in-law Ruth Plyler; and a wealth of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. “Continue on. I want to see you all in Heaven.” — Wayne
In addition to his parents, Wayne was preceded in death by his brother, Leonard Plyler; sisters (and brothers-in-law), Alverda (Frank) Milliron, Dorothy (Merle) Beck, and Helen (John) McMillen, (John Kitner).
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Bowser Minich Funeral Home, 500 Ben Franklin Road South, Indiana. Additional viewing will be from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Saturday at Indiana Alliance Church, 2510 Warren Road, Indiana, with the Rev. Marv Nelson officiating. Burial will take place in Oakland Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in honor of the Rev. Wayne L. Plyler to the Mahaffey Camp and Conference Center, 1559 Mahaffey Grampian Highway, Mahaffey, PA 15757.
