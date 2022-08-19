Theda Johns, 91, formerly of Diamondville, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, at Rose Haven Personal Care Home, Indiana.
Born in Green Township on Dec. 14, 1930, she was a daughter of Esther (Learn) Sensabaugh and John Sensabaugh. She was the widow of Rothard Earl Johns, who died Sept. 14, 2019. They shared 68 years of marriage.
Theda was the last surviving member of her immediate family. She enjoyed gardening and tending to her flower gardens. However, nothing was more important to her than her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, whom she dearly loved.
She is survived by her daughter, Yvonne, of Indiana, and Richard (Cindy), of Pine Flats. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Richard (Jessica) Johns, of Vandergrift; Brian (Sarah) Johns, of Douglas, Wyo.; and Carrie (Trenton) Gray, of Gillette, Wyo.
Other remaining family members are her great-grandchildren: Abigail, Hannah and Rachel Johns, of Vandergrift; Emma, Addison and Caleb Johns, of Douglas, Wyo.; and Isabelle, Isaac, Oliver and Jace Gray, of Gillette.
In addition to her husband and parents, Theda was preceded in death by her siblings Doyle, Gerald, Jack and Robert Sensabaugh and Avalee Patterson.
Friends will be received from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Monday at Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory, of Clymer. Her funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor Kathy Mihoerck will officiate. Interment will take place at Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
The family would like to offer a special thank you to the staff at Rose Haven Personal Care Home for the excellent care they provided.
