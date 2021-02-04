Thelma E. “Beth” Landi- Kammerdiener, 58, of East Vandergrift, passed away at Forbes Regional Hospital on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, after a prolonged illness.
She was the daughter of George A. Landi and Kleora Y. Landi.
Beth was raised by her grandmother, Thelma E. Larson, and her aunt, Beverly L. Johnson.
Beth loved creating fun experiences for her grandchildren and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her daughter, Justina M. Acquavita-Metts; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and her siblings, George Landi, Pam Goff, Kathy Erb, Angel Greenhalge, Shawn Interrante and Kimmy Zumwalt.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Landi, and her sister, Bonnie Landi.
Funeral arrangements are private and have been entrusted to the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.