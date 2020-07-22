Thelma Jean Platko, 63, of Homer City, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Born May 22, 1957, in Lorain, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Kermit C. Turner and Oneida J. (Campbell) Turner, Homer City.
In addition to her mother, she is survived by her husband, James J. Platko Jr.; daughters Cassidy Platko and Elizabeth Lamb and husband, Tyler, all of Homer City; grandsons Dallas and Adrien; a brother, Alfred “Terry” Turner and wife Claire, Homer City; a sister, Carrie Mae Tantlinger, Homer City; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, Joseph Turner Sr.; a niece, Stacie Turner; and brother-in-law James Tantlinger.
Jeanie enjoyed crafting, reading and watching movies. She was a loving mother, grandmother and aunt, who enjoyed spending time with her grandsons, nieces and nephews.
Private services are in care of Richard C. Stuart Funeral Home, Armagh.
Online condolences may be left at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.