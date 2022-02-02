Thelma L. Palmer

Thelma L. (Lambing) Palmer, 81, of Blairsville, passed away on Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at Indiana Regional Medical Center, Indiana.
She was born Aug. 29, 1940, in New Kensington, the daughter of Glen Lambing and Carrie (Waltmire) Lambing.
She was a 1959 graduate of Indiana High School. She belonged to Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church, Blairsville. Thelma worked for the Blairsville School District in the cafeteria for many years. She loved crocheting and doing puzzles. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Thelma could always be seen attending all of her grandchildren’s sporting events.
Surviving are her husband of 61 years, John I. Palmer, Blairsville; son, Mark Palmer and wife Kimberly, Blairsville; daughter, Robin Livingston, Blairsville; daughter-in-law, Lisa Palmer, Indiana; grandchildren, Chelsea Palmer, Rebecca Palmer, Amanda Bosnik and husband Jesse, Justin Palmer, Lucas Palmer, Nichole Brannan and husband Zack, Mackenzie Livingston and Cameron Livingston; and great-grandchildren, Mitchell, Declan, Cohen, Brecken, Beau and Collins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, John I. Palmer; son-in-law, Stacy Livingston; brothers, Howard and Bill Lambing; and sister, Althea Little.
The family will receive friends at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, on Thursday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m.
Funeral service will be held in funeral home on Friday at 11 a.m. Pastor Robert Krouse will officiate.
Interment will be held in Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Blairsville.