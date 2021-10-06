Thelma Longwell

Thelma (Hadden) Longwell, 99, of Shelocta, went home to the Lord on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021.
She was born Sept. 1, 1922, in Cherry Hill Township “Buck Run,” Indiana County. Thelma was the daughter of Isaac McCullough Hadden and Alice Mae (Lydick) Hadden. She graduated from Clymer High School. She was a member of Plumcreek Church of the Brethren, Shelocta, where she was a lifetime deacon. She married Harry Franklin Longwell on Sept. 1, 1942.
Thelma, or “Mama,” as she was fondly known, enjoyed hosting family picnics at the farm on Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day.
Mama was a great storyteller and letter writer. She related her tales from the farm every week to the grandchildren and great-grandchildren during college and once they moved away from Armstrong County.
Mama loved to live on the farm, especially tending to the family flock of sheep.
Thelma will be remembered and greatly missed by her family. She is survived by her children, Jerry (Pat) Longwell, of Kittanning, and Arlene Longwell, of Shelocta; grandchildren, Eric (Kristine) Longwell, of Shelocta; Mark (Elizabeth) Longwell, of Homer City; Paul (Beth) Longwell, of Martinsburg; and Dale (Hope) Longwell, of Geneva, Ind.; great-grandchildren, Berea, Anna, Samuel, Joshua, Benjamin, Abigail, Daniel, Laura, Theodore, Isabelle and Olivia.
In addition to her parents, Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, H.F. Longwell, on July 1, 1980; her sisters, Edna Weaver, Nova Siverd, Helen McCoy and Genave Hadden; and brothers, Herman Hadden, Torrence Hadden and Raymond Hadden.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc., 238 S. Main St., Elderton. Additional visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral services at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home where her four grandsons will officiate. Interment will follow at Elderton Cemetery, Elderton.
Arrangements are being handled by the Clark Chapel of the Bauer Funeral Home Inc.
For those unable to attend services, anyone wishing to send an online condolence to Thelma’s family or to view a video tribute, please visit www.bauerfuneral.com.