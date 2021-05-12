Thelma M. Cochran

Thelma Marie Cochran, 80, of Punxsutawney (formerly of Indiana), died Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at her residence.
The daughter of Carl B. Miller and Rosetta Smith and stepfather William McCracken, she was born Aug. 29, 1940, in New York City.
Thelma was a member of the Indiana Eagles and Slovak Club. Her interests included crocheting, playing cards, gardening and growing flowers. She attended The Salvation Army Church and donated to many veteran causes.
Surviving are her sons, John L. (Robin) Cochran, Punxsutawney, and Frank L. (Tina) Cochran, Armagh; daughters Beverly Cochran, Greenville, Ga., and Charlene (James) Elliott Jr., Lucernemines; siblings Sally (Frank) Gruda, Tanoma; Theodore Evans, Indiana; Betty Fair and her significant other, Joe Eastlick, Ford City; Anna (Richard) Lapsley, Lakewood N.Y.; Irene (Bill) Simmons, Ford City; and Evelyn (John) Lentz, Rural Valley; 14 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding Thelma in death were her parents; a son, William John Cochran; grandchildren Francesca Cochran, Stephanie Elliott and Tucker James; siblings, infant twins William and Jeanette McCracken and JoAnn Palmer; and best friend, Patricia Hill.
Friends will be received Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home. An additional hour of visitation be on Friday from 9 to 10 a.m. with funeral service to follow in the Lefdahl Chapel with the Rev. Keith Jache officiating.
Internment in St. Bernard Cemetery will be private.