Thelma Mae Geer, 88, of Indiana, passed away Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, while at St. Andrew’s Village.
The daughter of Daniel and Freda (Wyland) Harmon, she was born June 12, 1932, in Clymer.
Surviving are her children, George (Barb) Harmon, of Escondido, Calif.; Carl (Linda) Elkin, of Indiana; Michelle Reithmiller, of Ohio; Linda Hudnall, of Apollo; Tom Elkin, of Lakeland, Fla.; and Tammy (Rick) Leightley, of Apollo; grandchildren, Daniel Harmon, of New Mexico; Tina (Frank) Cochran, of Armagh; Tonya (Scott) Yount, of Carlisle; and Deanne (Tony) Bates, of Erie; eight great-grandchildren; and two great great-grandchildren.
Thelma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Geer; son, Gerald Elkin; and a grandson, Christopher Harmon.
Funeral arrangements are private and have been entrusted to the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.
Interment in Lawn Haven Cemetery will be private.