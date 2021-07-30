Thelma M. Moorhead

Thelma Marie (Grumbling) Moorhead, 74, of Belle Vernon, formerly of Blairsville, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Friday, July 2, 2021.
She was the loving mother of Harold D. Moorhead, Jr. (Lisa) of Hilliard, Ohio, and P. Shawn Moorhead, of Pittsburgh, and a grandmother to Eric T. Moorhead.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Milton D. and Willa (Dunlap) Grumbling, and brothers, Dale and Harold Grumbling.
Thelma graduated from Blairsville High School, Class of 1965 and worked customer service for more than 15 years at Adelphia/Comcast Cable. Thelma was a quiet, kind and giving person who loved being active and involved. More than anything, she loved being a mother and grandmother. Her passions were her dog, Simon, and her collection of frogs.
Family and friends will be received Saturday from 10 to 11:30 a.m., followed immediately by a memorial service with the Rev. Mark Heckman officiating at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., at 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. Interment will follow in Blairsville Cemetery. A gathering with family and friends will be held at the Black Lick United Methodist Church, 36 Walnut St., Black Lick, from 1 to 3 p.m.