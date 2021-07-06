Thelma Marie (Grumbling) Moorhead, 74, of Belle Vernon (formerly of Blairsville), passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021, at St. Clair Hospital, Pittsburgh.
The daughter of Milton D. and Willa (Dunlap) Grumbling, she was born Oct. 28, 1946, in Latrobe.
Thelma graduated from Blairsville High School, Class of 1965 and worked in customer service for 15 years at Adelphia Cable. She enjoyed collecting frogs.
Surviving are two sons, Harold A. Moorhead Jr. (Lisa), of Hilliard, Ohio, and P. Shawn Moorhead, of Pittsburgh; and a grandson, Eric T. Moorhead.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Dale and Harold Grumbling.
As per Thelma’s wishes, there will be no visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, entrusted with the arrangements.
