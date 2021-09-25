Thelma P. Schurr

Thelma Pauline (Lambing) Schurr passed away Wednesday, Sept. 22, 2021.
She was born Sept. 7, 1926, in Home, to William Paul and Sarah Adalene (Postlewaite) Lambing.
Thelma married George Donald “Don” Schurr on Dec. 3, 1949, and he preceded her in death in 1998. She was also preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Bethia and Faye; brothers, Charles, William, Wayne and Dennis; her grandson, Christopher; and her granddaughter, Monica.
She is survived by her children, David (Judy), of Marion Center; Dan (Sandy), of Home; Carolyn (Kevin) Morgan, of Georgia; Robert, of Georgia; Tim (Deb), of Home; and Mary (Ken) Stile, of North Carolina. She is also survived by grandchildren, great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Pauline was the retired postmaster for Home and also worked in the Indiana Post Office, retiring in 1990. She enjoyed bird watching, traveling, reading and crossword puzzles. She was especially fond of spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In keeping with Pauline’s wishes, all services will be private. Interment will be at the Washington Church Cemetery, Home.
Services have been entrusted to the Bowser-Minch Funeral Home.