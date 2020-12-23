Thelma R. Winebark, 93, of Rochester Mills, died Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at The Communities at Indian Haven in Indiana.
She was born April 25, 1927, in Garrettsville, Ohio; she was a daughter of Lloyd C. Waltz and Lillie (William) Waltz. Her mother, Lillie, died when Thelma was only five days old and her father remarried her stepmother, Maude E. (McDivitt) Waltz, who helped raise Thelma.
On Sept. 3, 1945, in Sharon, she married George B. Winebark, who preceded her in death on June 9, 1989.
Thelma worked for the Marion Center schools as the cook manager in the cafeteria for 28 years. She also volunteered at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital and for the American Red Cross for many years. Thelma also served as an election poll worker for Canoe Township.
She enjoyed traveling, cooking, baking, knitting and family get-togethers.
She is survived by two sisters, Ruth VanHorn and husband Blaine, of Smicksburg, and Martha Rickard, of Indiana; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Lloyd and Robert Waltz.
Due to current guidelines, private services will be conducted by the Deeley Funeral Home of Punxsutawney.
Interment will be in Marchand Cemetery, Marchand.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Mrs. Winebark to The Communities at Indian Haven, 1675 Saltsburg Ave., Indiana, PA 15701.
Online condolences can be made at www.deeleyfuneralhome.com.