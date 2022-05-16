Thelma Winifred (Marsh) Muir, 79, of Blairsville, passed away Saturday, May 14, 2022, at her home.
The daughter of Harnell R. and Lillian Viola (Brewer) Marsh, she was born Aug. 15, 1942, in Graceton.
Mrs. Muir had worked as a home health aide for Bayada, in Blairsville. She also worked for Service Master Cleaning Service, in Indiana, and delivered newspapers for the Post-Gazette, Tribune Review, Blairsville Dispatch and Indiana Gazette.
She is survived by her four daughters, Sally Jo Lynn Pearce (Ben), of Deltona, Fla.; Beth Ann Hein (Pete), of Cokeburg; Kimberly Shull, of Blairsville; and Kathryn Mixon, of Clermont, Fla.; eight grandchildren, Charlene Cain, Peter Hein, Mollie Hein, Paul Newcomb, Steven Newcomb, John Newcomb, Lindsey Mixon and Riley Mixon; eight great-grandchildren; a sister, Beatrice LaRue Haines, of Latrobe; a brother, William Paul Marsh (Sharon), of Black Lick; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Harry Muir, in 2014.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the time of the funeral service, at the Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, with Pastor Jack Lucas officiating.
Interment will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
