Theodore 'Buzz' C. Gabrielson Jr.

Theodore “Buzz” Carl Gabrielson Jr., 66, of Penn Run, formerly of Seneca, died Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at his home in Penn Run.
He was born in Pittsburgh on Jan. 4, 1955, a son of Theodore Carl Gabrielson Sr. and Janet (Reiners) Gabrielson.
Buzz was known as a captivating storyteller, especially since most of his tales ended with a hilarious punchline. He was kind, generous, thoughtful and a fervent animal lover who rescued countless animals, both through activism and financial support.
Buzz especially loved his children and lit up talking about his grandchildren. Buzz will be missed by his children, grandchildren and siblings.
He will also be remembered by his former wife, cousins, nieces, nephews and many friends who all loved him dearly.
The family would like to offer special thanks to the Deitman and Black Families for all of their love and support shown to Buzz, especially this past year.
They are forever grateful for you being there when Buzz needed it most.
In accordance with Buzz's wishes, service arrangements are private and being handled by the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory, Clymer.