Theodore E. Douglas, 54, Northern Cambria, passed away Sunday, July 5, 2020, at home.
Born March 16, 1966, in Detroit, Mich., he was the son of Jack and Dorothy (Abrams) Douglas.
He is survived by his wife, Michelle (DeMeter) Douglas; son Jeff (Charlotte) Starry, Ebensburg; daughters Santana (Leroy) Piper, Northern Cambria; Melissa (Adam) Starry, Blairsville; Rebecca Rowley, Blairsville; and CasSandra Douglas, Indiana; and six grandchildren. He was the brother of Bryan Douglas and Robert Douglas, both of Virginia; and Jean Cannon, New Stanton. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Theodore proudly served more than 20 years in the U.S. Army Reserve and was employed as a truck driver for B&K Enterprises.
There will be no viewing or visitation at the request of the deceased.
The Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to the Veterans Administration Hospital, 4100 Allequippa St., Pittsburgh, PA 15240.