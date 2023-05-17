Theodore Fredrick “Fred” Bartlebaugh, 79, of Indiana died Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at his home.
The son of Theodore Reuben and Hazel S. (Smith) Bartlebaugh, he was born Dec. 30, 1943, in Indiana.
Fred was a Clymer High School graduate.
He retired from the maintenance department of Indiana Hospital/IRMC and years earlier was employed by Montgomery Ward in Indiana.
Fred was loyal union supporter and member of IUGE Local 95. He was involved with the local Democratic Party. An avid sports enthusiast, he enjoyed attending Indiana and Penns Manor high school sporting events and was an avid fan of all Pittsburgh sports teams.
Surviving are his three children: Wendy Swortchek, Theodore Bartlebaugh and Joel Bartlebaugh; five grandchildren: Mathew Swortchek, Kara Swortchek, Kylee Bartlebaugh, Thorin Bartlebaugh and Dain Bartlebaugh; three great grandchildren: Pennington and Arrington Swortchek and Johnathan Kegg; his brother Ronald Bartlebaugh and wife Pam; and his cousin, Connie Bartlebaugh.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Nora (Crowley) Bartlebaugh; daughter-in-law Linda Bartlebaugh; and son-in-law Mark Swortchek.
A private family service will be held. Arrangements are with Rairigh Funeral Home, Ltd. in Hillsdale.
Visit www.rairighfh.com to sign Fred’s guestbook and leave condolences.
