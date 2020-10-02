Theodore J. Pallone, 89, of Shelocta, died Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at his home.
He was born in 1931, in McIntyre, to Dominic J. and Mildred M. McMasters Pallone.
Ted was a member of the West Lebanon Community Holiness Church, where he served as Sunday School superintendent and song leader and performed with his accordion.
He was a graduate of Elders Ridge High School in 1949. After high school, he pitched for the Pittsburgh Pirates farm team for three years.
A veteran of the Korean War, he served in the U.S. Army for two years and went to the Army reserve for six years.
He retired from Westinghouse in Blairsville after 37 years of service.
He enjoyed small game hunting, especially rabbit hunting and working with his beagles.
Ted is survived by his wife of 63 years, Patricia L. Gromley Pallone, Shelocta; one son and three daughters, Roger Pallone and wife Debbie, Dover; Susan Doland, Ernest; Rebecca Earley and husband Martin, Shelocta; and Deborah Earley and husband Brian, Big Run; 11 grandchildren, Brandi, Britany, Roger Jr., Brian, AJ, Cassia, Marty, Joseph, Jonathan, Brianna and Rachel; seven great-grandchildren, Zachary, Kariss, Kaiden, Sobie, Autumn, PJ and Stella.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Randy Pallone, in 2014; and his sister, Betty Pallone in 1983.
Friends will be received on Monday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Bowser-Minich Funeral Home, Indiana where a funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Robert Thornton officiating.
Private interment will be made in Elderton Cemetery.
Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed.