Theodore Olen Dunmire, 88, of Indiana, died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory of Indiana, 965 Philadelphia St.
Additional visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Trinity United Methodist Church in Indiana. The Rev. Patrick Lenox will officiate, assisted by Lay Minister and niece of Ted, Shelby Lemmon.
Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting rbfh.net.