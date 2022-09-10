Theodore Olen Dunmire, 88, of Indiana, died Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family.
Son of the late Olen Robert Dunmire and Laura Lorraine (Baun) Dunmire, he was born June 12, 1934, in Canoe Township. He was the loving husband of Louise (Lemmon) Dunmire, of Indiana, whom he married Nov. 26, 1958.
Ted was a graduate of Indiana High School. After graduation, he went on to serve his country with the U.S. Army. Following his service, he worked as a produce manager for 32 years at the former A&P Grocery Store in Indiana, several years at Foodland in Blairsville, and 12 years at Sherwin Williams in Indiana.
Ted was a longtime member of the Antique Auto Club of America (AACA), Punxsutawney Region. He enjoyed his 1931 Buick and 1930 Model A Ford that he drove in many parades and club road tours. One of his passions was setting up in the flea market area of the Hershey AACA Fall Meet, which he attended for decades. He also enjoyed collecting antiques, specializing in country store memorabilia and advertising.
Ted was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church, where he participated in many church activities.
He loved to travel and vacation with his family. The last family trip has been remembered as one of their best. It was an 18-day vacation to the western United States, where they visited many of the U.S. national parks.
In addition to his wife, Louise, he is survived by his children: Kenneth Dunmire, of Downingtown, and Thomas Dunmire, of Indiana; grandchildren Christopher and Ryan; siblings Wilma Cessna, of Elderton, Harry Dunmire and wife Esther, of Shelocta, Ruth Brant, of Goshen, Ind., Patricia Foltz, of Ohio, and Judy Sturdevant and husband Dennis, of Sheffield.
Also surviving are brothers-in-law Donald Lemmon, of Indiana, Arthur Lemmon, of Indiana, Joseph Lemmon, of Deckers Point, and Bruce Lemmon, of Carlisle; and sisters-in-law Betty Lemmon, of Dixonville, and Betty Lightcap, of Long Island, N.Y.
Theodore was preceded in death by his parents; sister Elaine Semsick; brothers-in-law: Ronald Cessna, James Semsick, Bill Brant, David Foltz, Charles Lemmon, Blaine Lemmon, Ronald Lemmon and Ronald Lightcap; and sisters-in-law Natalie Lemmon, Roberta Rice and Alice Lemmon.
Special thanks go out to 365 Hospice for their loving care of Ted.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to 365 Hospice — 119 S. Main St., Carrolltown, PA 15722, or Trinity United Methodist Church — 4th Street, Indiana, PA 15701.
Friends will be received Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home & Crematory of Indiana. His funeral service will be held Wednesday morning at 11 a.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church in Indiana. The Rev. Patrick Lenox will officiate, assisted by Lay Minister and niece of Ted, Shelby Lemmon.
Visitation will also be held from 10-11 a.m. Wednesday, the time of the funeral at church. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Indiana.
Online condolences may be offered by visiting rbfh.net.