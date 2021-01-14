Theodore 'Ted' D. Pikel

Theodore “Ted” Daniel Pikel, 95, of Home, passed away Monday, Jan. 11, 2021.
The son of Ferdinand and Veronika (Marcischak) Pikel, he was born Sept. 18, 1925, in Dixonville.
Ted was known for being the eccentric store owner with the big blue eyes and the even bigger heart — always there to help someone out. He had so many friends and many “adopted” families. Oh, did he love St. Patrick’s Day, especially when he dyed his white hair green … and then blue, purple and pink!
Ted was a World War II POW, having been captured in December 1944 during the Battle of the Bulge and held prisoner for months. Ted was 18 when he joined the U.S. Army. His rank was private first class. Ted was a Bronze Star recipient and earned the Combat Infantryman Badge while serving with the 51st HeadQuarter 106th Infantry Unit, among other awards and medals.
He was a member of the VFW, Disabled American Veterans, American Legion and Loyal Order of the Moose. Back in his heyday, he loved playing pool and golf.
Ted is survived by his son, Daniel (Karen) Pikel, of Home; daughter Kathy (Keith) Brink, of Marion Center; his grandchildren, Michele (Greg), Veronica (Justin), Joey and Fawntanna; his great-grandchildren, Shayleah, Victoria, and Joee; his sister-in-law, Mildred Pikel, of Clymer; stepchildren, Richard, Harriet, John, William Putt and their families; along with numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Ted was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Kathryn (Sherwin) Pikel; and siblings, Ferdinand Jr., Paul, Thomas, Joseph, Daniel, John and Veronica.
Arrangements will be private with interment at a later date at St. Bernard’s Cemetery under the direction of the John A. Lefdahl Funeral Home.