Theodore ‘Ted’ P. Pytash

Theodore “Ted” Paul Pytash, 72, of Armagh, passed away at Indiana Regional Medical Center surrounded by family on Sunday, July 11, 2021.
Born and raised in Vintondale, Ted was the son of Paul and Mary Ellen (Wray) Pytash, who preceded him in death.
Ted is survived by his wife, Brenda; sons, Ryan and Ethan (Cassidy); and daughter, Lindsay (Pytash) Tabor (Joshua). Ted is also survived by his cherished grandchildren, Kylie Tabor, Steven Tabor, Brynn Pytash and Ethan Pytash; siblings, Rae Ann Lanzendorfer, David Pytash, Chrissy Hoover and Karen Donaldson; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Ted was a proud Army Airborne veteran who served his country during the Vietnam conflict as a 1st Lieutenant within the 25th Infantry Division. For various acts of valor while leading his platoon, Ted was awarded a Silver Star, three Bronze Stars, three Army Commendation Medals and a Purple Heart, among other accolades. As a testament to his honorable service and heroism, the bridge located on State Route 2026 over the North Branch Blacklick Creek, Buffington Township, Indiana County, was designated as the First Lieutenant Theodore P. Pytash Bridge.
Ted was a graduate of Penn State University and a member in good standing with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5211 in Vintondale. In his professional life, he worked as an environmental engineer for several companies before joining the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s Department of Environmental Protection. Ted retired after more than two decades of civil service as a surface mine inspector supervisor. In his personal life, he had many close friends and neighbors with whom he enjoyed spending time. In his leisure time Ted loved cheering on the Nittany Lion football team, playing cards and fishing.
Pursuant to Ted’s wishes, he will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery. Bowser Ondriezek Funeral Home, Nanty Glo, is in charge of the services.