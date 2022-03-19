Theodore “Terry” J. Tatone

Theodore “Terry” James Tatone, 69, of Blairsville, passed away Friday, March 11, 2022, at his home.
The son of Joseph and Gertrude (Denisiuk) Tatone, he was born July 15, 1952, in Latrobe.
He graduated from Blairsville High School, Class of 1971 and worked in manufacturing.
Terry’s passion was cars. He collected classic cars and enjoyed going to car cruises and attending drag racing events. He also enjoyed collecting antiques and meeting people.
Surviving are his siblings, Joseph Tatone, of Garner, N.C.; Bonnie Rager (Robert), of Palm Harbor, Fla.; and Michael Tatone (Denise), of Blairsville; two nephews, Brett Rager, of Tampa, Fla., and Adam Tatone, of Pasadena, Md.; four nieces, Jennifer Borbonus, of Blairsville; Lisa Brothers, of Rolesville, N.C.; Cindy Blancett, of Raleigh, N.C.; and Angela Tatone, of Sanford, N.C.; and longtime friend, Janette Mosco, of Blairsville.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will receive friends Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville. A funeral service will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Jack Lucas officiating.
Interment will be in SS. Simon & Jude Cemetery, Blairsville.
To view the online obituary, sign the guest registry or send condolences, visit www.shoemakerfamily services.com.