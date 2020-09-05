Theola Forberger, 96, of Cherry Tree, passed away Friday, Sept. 4, 2020.
She was born Feb. 24, 1924, in Spangler, a daughter of Wilmer and Mable (Gardner) Leonard.
Theola was preceded in death by her parents; husband John Forberger, in 1995; son Gregory Forberger; brother William Leonard; sister Betty Linden; granddaughter Erica Forberger; and great-grandson James F. Bissett.
She is survived by her sons, James (Carol) Forberger, Sheffield Lake, Ohio; and Gary Forberger, Cherry Tree; seven grandchildren: Tonya, James, Stacy, Sabrina, Kristy, Amy and Hailey; 17 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
Theola was a registered nurse for 45 years and worked at Mt. View Manor Nursing Home and Miners Hospital.
“We all love you and you will be forever missed.”
Friends will be received at Moriconi Funeral Home Inc., Northern Cambria, on Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at noon. Committal will be in McDowell Cemetery.