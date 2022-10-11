Theresa B. Kresho, 92, formerly of Indiana, died Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, at Concordia at Villa St. Joseph in Baden. She had been a longtime resident of Indiana, where she was a member of St. Bernard of Clairvaux Church and of the Catholic Daughters of America.
Born in Center Township on Dec. 26, 1929, she was a daughter of Peter and Frances (Osif) Kresho.
Theresa was a graduate of Brush Valley High School, Class of 1948. For many years, she was the bookkeeper at the former RH Fleming Buick Auto Dealership in Indiana. She later operated her own notary, taxes and title office in Indiana.
She enjoyed traveling, photography and spending Sundays at the family farm. Her surviving family members fondly remember gathering around her player piano to sing her favorite songs.
She was the last surviving member of her immediate family. Preceding her in death were her parents and the following siblings: Mary Wensell; Anna Kresho; Catherine Kresho; infant sister Martha Kresho; and George, John, Andrew and Peter Kresho.
Theresa is remembered by her nieces and nephews: Barbara Wensell Cobb (Carl), Marlene Wensell Schrager (Mark), Christine Kresho, John Wensell (Georgia Ann), William Wensell (Shirley), Thomas Wensell (Connie) and Thad Kresho (Donna). She is also survived by her great-nieces and -nephews and is remembered by her lifelong friend since first grade, Edna Lentz.
A family blessing service and burial will be private at St. Bernard Cemetery.
The family wishes to express their gratitude for the caring staffs at Concordia at Villa St. Joseph and the Good Samaritan Hospice.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Rairigh-Bence Funeral Home and Crematory, Indiana.
Online condolences may be made at www.rbfh.net.