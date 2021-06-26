Theresa M. “Bones” (Palmer) McCurdy, 56, of Homer City, died Friday, June 25, 2021, at her home.
She was born Feb. 24, 1965, in Indiana. She worked for Caterpillar, Hilton of Indiana and Canton’s Turkey Farm. She loved being with her grandchildren and her dogs.
“Bones” is survived by her mother, Linda (Shimp) McCurdy, Black Lick; her daughter, Kimmie Painter, Black Lick; her son, Brian Davenport Jr., at home; her best friend Andrew Joyner, of Derry; her grandchildren, Addison, Jayden, Arianna and Alexis; her great-grandchild Parker; and her sister, Rita “PJ” Snyder, Moween.
She was preceded in death by her father, Raymond Palmer, and her brother, Raymond “Porky” Palmer.
In keeping with Theresa’s wishes, there will be no visitation or service. Funeral arrangements are being handled by James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., Blairsville.