Theresa Inez “Iney” Rager, 97, formerly of New Florence, passed away Sunday, May 7, 2023, in Cleveland, Ohio.
Born Jan. 26, 1926, in Ferndale, she was the daughter of Harry A. and Mary D. (Burley) Adams.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband Albert V. Rager, who was a treasured father and grandfather to their children and grandchildren; infant daughter of three months Inez Alanna Rager; these siblings and their spouses: June M. (Todd) Wendel, Rita L. Adams, Ada K. (Kenneth) Queer, Earl F. (Helen) Adams, Harry A. (Florence) Adams Jr., Mary Grace (Edward) Lison and Alanna Jeanine (Gerald) Overdorff; father- and mother-in-law Harvey and Edna (McCabe) Rager; and brothers- and sisters-in-law Charles “Duane” (Marlene) Rager and Ruby (Charles) Shanefelter.
She is survived and cherished by children: Alan H. and wife Mary Catherine (McNulty) Rager, of Cary, N.C.; Jeffrey S. and wife Patricia (Flickinger) Rager, of New Florence; Denise M. and husband Robert Ritenour, of Madison, Ohio; Michael D. Rager, of Estero, Fla.; and Doris Rager, of Wernersville; grandchildren: Richard (Dawne) Rager, Stephen (Sharmon) Rager, Kimberly (Ron) Orinko, Terry (Kristin) Rager, Christian (Kellie) Ritenour, Bethany Ritenour, Gina (Troy) Bloom and Shawn Rager; 16 beloved great-grandchildren; and her amazing dog and forever fur friend, Henry.
Iney was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Seward, and the former St. Mary’s Catholic Church, New Florence, where she married her husband in August 1945.
She was a 1944 graduate of New Florence High School. During World War II, she proudly volunteered to stand watch in New Florence for the Civil Air Patrol, monitoring aircraft flying over New Florence. Iney was a warm homemaker, a beautiful artist, an avid reader, a voracious shopper, a talented knitter and a loyal friend. She brought joy and creativity to every part of life.
Friends received from 9 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Friday at Kenneth A. Stuart Funeral Home, 139 Ligonier St., New Florence.
Committal will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery, New Florence.
Online condolences may be made at www.thestuart funeralhomes.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude’s Hospital.
