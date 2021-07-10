Theresa L. (Ruddock) Mano, 52, of Clymer, passed away Thursday, July 8, 2021, at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, Pittsburgh.
She was the daughter of Curtis and Sandra (Brisbine) Ruddock, born March 19, 1969, in Cleveland, Ohio.
Theresa was a member of the Church of the Resurrection, Clymer. She liked to play bingo, going out with her friends and just being around family and friends. Theresa loved cooking and helping out anyone that needed a hand. She loved spoiling her granddaughter. Theresa will be greatly missed by her husband, children, granddaughter and all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband, Kenneth A. Mano; her two daughters, Lacey Kershishnik and fiance Shawn, and Mya Mano; four brothers and sisters, Alicia Sturgeon and husband Dave; Melissa Hippchen and husband Jason; Curtis Ruddock Jr. and wife Cheryl; and Lisa Patterson and husband Dennis; one granddaughter, Eden Lynch, and two grandbabies on the way; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Theresa was preceded in death by her parents and her maternal grandmother.
Friends and family will be received Monday from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the McCabe~Roof Funeral Home, 565 Franklin St., Clymer.
Theresa’s funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Resurrection, Clymer, with Fr. James Morley as celebrant. Interment will be made in the Church of the Resurrection Cemetery, Clymer.
Online condolences may be made at mccaberooffh.com.