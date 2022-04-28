Thomas Dean “Tom” Hemphill, 66, of Clarksburg, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 25, 2022.
Born April 4, 1956, in Latrobe, he was the son of Fred Hemphill and Aletha “Lee” (Sheesley) Franz, of Clarksburg.
Tom was a 1974 graduate of Saltsburg High School and the former Vale Tech in Blairsville. Tom lived his whole life in Clarksburg where he and his wife, Wendy, owned and operated Tom’s Auto Machine for the last 43 years.
He was a member and elder of Trinity Presbyterian Church, Clarksburg; Saltsburg American Legion Post #57, where he was a son of the American Legion and Saltsburg American Legion Honor Guard; and board member and vice president of the Indiana County Bow & Gun Club. He mentored the Clymer Rifle Team and Indiana County junior marksmanship training unit.
Tom was a lifelong drag racer and was inducted into the Keystone Raceway Hall of Fame and the East Coast Racing Hall of Fame in Henderson, N.C.
He was extremely proud of achieving the Distinguished Rifleman badge through the Civilian Marksmanship Program.
Above all, Tom enjoyed spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren.
Tom was preceded in death by his father, Frederick T. Hemphill, on Oct. 16, 1998.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Wendy L. (Butterworth) Hemphill, of Clarksburg; children, Emily B. (Christopher) Kravetsky, of Saltsburg; Katy M. (Andrew) Magliozzi, of Cincinnati, Ohio; and Jennifer L. (Joshua) Stemerick, of Saltsburg; grandchildren, Andrea and Callie Kravetsky, Jordan Magliozzi and Daniel Stemerick; sisters, Rebecca “Becky” (Mark) Krynock and Kathy Conaway, both of Pittsburgh; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held today from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. in the Curran Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 701 Salt St., Saltsburg. Additional viewing will be held Friday from 10 a.m. until the hour of the service at 11 a.m., in the funeral home with Pastor Tim Monroe officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Tom’s memory to Trinity Presbyterian Church, 18 Clarksburg Road, Clarksburg, PA 15725.